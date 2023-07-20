Goa Assembly House Committee to meet again on Mahadayi issue: Minister

Under pressure from the Opposition which accused the treasury benches of mishandling the Mahadayi crisis, Goa's Water Resources Minister Subhash Shirodkar assured the state legislative assembly that a House Committee meeting would be called soon after the ongoing monsoon session to discuss the contentious issue comprehensively.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also assured the House that his government would not compromise on the Mahadayi issue.

“I will hold the second meeting of the House Committee as soon as the assembly session concludes,” Shirodkar, who also heads the House Committee, assured the House during a discussion on the Mahadayi issue.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao and former deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government over its failure to get Karnataka to withdraw its detailed project report related to the Kalasa-Banduri project across the Mahadayi river in the Southern state.

“The DPR should be rejected. It was decided in the House Committee's (first) meeting to seek withdrawal of DPR. What have you done about this?" Sardesai questioned the Water Resources Minister, while also accusing the state government of failing to seek a stay on award of the Mahadayi tribunal.

In 2018, the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal which was hearing a dispute between Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra, for nearly two decades, over sharing of water of the Mahadayi river, in its award had allotted 13.42 TMC (including 3.9 TMC for diversion into the depleted Malaprabha river basin) from the Mahadayi river basin to Karnataka. Maharashtra has been allotted 1.33 TMC.

Chief Minister Sawant told the House that the Supreme Court of India had admitted the state government's Special Leave Petition (SLP) challenging the award of the Mahadayi tribunal and has fixed the matter for hearing from November 28.

He also said that his government "will not compromise on Mahadayi" issue.