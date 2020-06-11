Goa barman goes missing again after COVID-19 test positive

In an unusual case, a person registered as a missing person with the Delhi Police arrived in Goa recently, started working as a barman in Panaji's central market and when he tested positive on Thursday, has gone missing once again!

Following his mysterious disappearance, the Corporation of the City of Panaji, the state capital civic corporation has now ordered the closure of the corporation's market, the biggest in the city, for four days, as a cautionary measure against the spread of infection.

"A person running a bar in the Panaji market has tested positive. As soon as he was informed about his test status by the authorities, he has gone missing" Panaji mayor Uday Madkaikar told reporters on Thursday.

According to state Health Secretary Nila Mohanan, the person who has now gone missing is a resident of Delhi and may have arrived in Goa by one of the Shramik Special trains which were started by the central government to facilitate the travel of migrant workers.

"We don't know who this person is. We know that he is registered as a missing person as per Delhi Police records and the police records across the country are linked for the national bureau of police records its a completely computerized system," Mohanan told reporters.

Tracking the person down is proving to be a difficult task, the official said. "That person has given a very vague address and when we have inquired into it, we have not found the address to be a valid address," she also said, adding that the police were trying to track the missing person down by following his Sim card movements.

Meanwhile, Mohanan also said that the state's tally of active COVID-19 cases had increased to 350 on Thursday, with the addition of 30 new cases.

