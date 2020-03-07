Goa BJP has given a walkover to Karnataka, Centre over Mahadayi: AAP

The BJP-led coalition government in Goa has given a walkover to Karnataka, in the inter-state dispute over the waters of the Mahadayi river, Aam Aadmi Party’s Goa in-charge and Delhi MLA Atishi said on Saturday.

Atishi also said that the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant-led dispensation in Goa had failed to stand with the people of his state in the inter-state dispute.

“The people of Goa are tired and disillusioned with the state’s politicians. During the elections, the BJP sought votes from the people by saying that the party had a government at the Centre and would seek more funds for the betterment of Goa,” Atishi told a press conference in Panaji.

“But what happened since is the BJP leadership in Goa failed to stand for the rights of the people of this state in the Mahadayi dispute, despite the fact that the BJP has a government in Karnataka as well as at the Centre,” the AAP leader said.

Marlena also claimed that the lawyers appointed by the Goa government in the Supreme Court did not present the right case for Goa and said that the coastal state had limited resources and if its main source of water — the Mahadayi river — is threatened, then it would wreak havoc.

“But here you have a government which has given a walkover to both other governments — in Karnataka and the Centre — where their party is in power,” Atishi said.

The Sawant-led dispensation has come under severe criticism from all Opposition parties for not doing enough to project Goa’s interests in the ongoing inter-state dispute with Karnataka over the waters of the Mahadayi (known as Mhadei in Goa) river.

Goa and Karnataka two states are already battling out a two-decade-long dispute over the sharing of the Mahadayi river in the Supreme Court after both parties expressed reservations about the award by the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal in 2018.

Goa has also opposed the diversion of water from the Mahadayi river basin claiming it would cause “ecological devastation” in Goa