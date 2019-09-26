Goa BJP MLA faces rape trial, Court frames charges

A Goa Court on Thursday cleared the decks for a trial against BJP MLA Atanasio Monserrate for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in 2016.

Additional District and Sessions judge (North Goa) Sherin Paul on Thursday framed charges against the 55-year-old MLA and the trial is expected to begin on October 17.

In 2016, Monserrate was booked for allegedly raping the minor girl after drugging her. He was booked under sections 376 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Later, Monserrate won the 2019 Panaji bypoll on a Congress ticket and subsequently joined the BJP.