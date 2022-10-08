Goa BJP MLAs on edge ahead of likely cabinet reshuffle

Tempers appear to be fraying among Goa's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of an impending reshuffle. The suspense is driving those in the cabinet, as well as legislators trying to break into the council of ministers, to the edge.

Digambar Kamat, who along with eight other Congress legislators joined the BJP last month and is now being tipped to join the cabinet as Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's senior minister or even a deputy Chief Minister, lost his cool at journalists, who asked him to comment on the possibility of his induction into the cabinet.

"I have already spoken. Can't you all understand what has been told to you in a nice way? What sources, don't you have any work?" Kamat told reporters at the Dabolim international airport late on Friday. Kamat was asked to comment on his likely induction into the Sawant cabinet.

Goa's Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude too lashed out at a state BJP spokesperson Savio Rodrigues, who had slammed a renovation project being undertaken by Gaude's ministry citing irregularities.

"A minister in Goa government allots work on a renovation project worth Rs 50 crores without a tendering process. Claims Shah Jahan did not tender for ‘Taj Mahal’. Claims government approved without tendering. Vigilance raises serious question(s). Why walk this path," Rodrigues asked on Twitter tagging Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The project involves the renovation of a popular cultural centre in Panaji.

"Who is this spokesperson? Is he an official person of BJP? I don't know him. I can't reply to his statement, you can ask him. I never made any statement that the tender is not required. The cabinet had decided whether the work should be tendered or given on nomination basis that had to be decided by the Public Works Department and the PWD has taken this call to give it on nomination so ask this question to PWD," Gaude said.

A vigilance enquiry has already been initiated by the government into the alleged irregularities in the renovation project. Gaude, according to BJP sources, is one of the two to three ministers, who are expected to be dropped from the Pramod Sawant-led cabinet to make way for berths for some of the now former Congress rebels, who split their parent party to join the BJP last month.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has repeatedly denied any impending cabinet reshuffle, however sources in the BJP claim that it is likely to occur anytime before Diwali.