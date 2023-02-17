Goa BJP revokes all state spokespersons appointment

Goa BJP revokes appointment all its spokespersons in state, new appointees to be announced soon

At present, BJP has at least six spokespersons in Goa

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Feb 17 2023, 15:04 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 15:10 ist
BJP Flag. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Goa unit of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday revoked the appointment of its spokespersons in the state with immediate effect and the names of new appointees will be announced in the next couple of days, the party's senior functionary said. At present, the party has at least six spokespersons in the state.

Talking to PTI, Goa BJP chief Sadanand Tanavade said the appointment of all spokespersons of the party in the state has been withdrawn with immediate effect. The party's central leadership had asked for reconstitution of the panel of spokespersons, he said.

"We will be announcing a new panel of spokespersons in the next two to three days," Tanavade added.

Read | Supreme Court refuses to pass an order on Goa's plea in Mahadayi dispute

The decision to withdraw names comes three days after state BJP spokesman Giriraj Vernekar questioned another spokesperson of the party, Savio Rodrigues, over his comment on the refusal of permission to Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Vijai Sardesai for hosting the Carnival parade.

Tanavade, however, said the decision to withdraw the panel of spokesperson has nothing to do with it.

On February 15, Rodrigues tweeted, "No politics at Carnival Time and I will stand shoulder to shoulder with you and @VijaiSardesai because that is what friends do and what Goa is about – friendship and togetherness at all festivals and carnivals."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Goa
BJP

What's Brewing

Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar

Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar

DH Toon | India working on G20 museum

DH Toon | India working on G20 museum

A career of highs, a landing for new starts

A career of highs, a landing for new starts

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

Biography of late Bipin Rawat to hit stands next month

Biography of late Bipin Rawat to hit stands next month

 