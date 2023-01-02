Goa cabinet to urge Centre to withdraw nod to Kalasa-Banduri DPR

The Goa cabinet on Monday resolved to urge the central government to withdraw the Central Water Commission's nod to Karnataka government's detailed project report (DPR) related to the Kalasa-Banduri project across the Mahadayi river basin in the southern state.

The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also resolved not to allow Karnataka to transfer water from the inter-state river's basin, adding that although the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal had permitted Karnataka to transfer 3.9 TMC water from the river's basin, the Tribunal's award had been challenged by the Goa government in the Supreme Court of India.

"A Water Management Authority should be formed, so Karnataka can be stopped from illegally diverting water. And also that DPR can go to authority. So they can decide on it. We will try to get it done by meeting our (party) leaders. An Authority is needed to inspect the projects from where the water is illegally taken to Karnataka," Sawant briefed reporters after the cabinet meeting.

Read | Opposition showing its mindset by finding fault with Kalasa-Banduri project: CM Bommai

"My government is serious about Mahadayi. Allegations made by the opposition are baseless. I reiterate that we will not compromise on Mhadei. Fight for Mhadei will continue. As per time and need, we will meet and fight with the Centre and will take decisions. Mhadei legal and technical team and consultants takes followup," Sawant said, adding that his government will not make its strategy related to the contest with Karnataka over the Mahadayi river public.

The Chief Minister further said that the Goa government had not formally been submitted a copy of Karnataka's DPR, adding that the government will also lodge formal objections to the CWC's nod to the DPR.

"The State Wildlife Board will issue notices to Karnataka for diverting water from the wildlife areas. They can’t divert the water. Notices will be issued under the Wildlife Protection Act," Sawant said, adding that he would be leading an all-party delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat.

The Goa cabinet decisions come a couple of days after Union Minister of State for Tourism and North Goa MP Shripad Naik threatened to resign "if need be" over the CWC's nod to Karnataka government's DPR related to the Kalasa-Banduri project.

The Goa government has come under fire for several years now from the Opposition and civil society groups for mishandling the Mahadayi (also called Mhadei or Mandovi in Goa) issue, with the Opposition accusing the ruling BJP of compromising with the BJP-led Karnataka government.

Apart from an SLP challenging the contents of the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal's award, the Goa government has also filed two other contempt petitions against Karnataka for illegally diverting water from the Mahadayi river basin.