Goa Carnival to begin from February 26

The first float parade will held in Panaji on February 26

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Feb 18 2022, 19:43 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2022, 19:43 ist
The Goa Carnival in 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

The world-renowned Goa Carnival will begin on February 26 with traditional float parades being held in several areas in association with local civic bodies, an official said on Friday.

The first float parade will held in Panaji on February 26, followed by another the next day in Margao, Corporation of City of Panaji Commissioner Agnelo Fernandes said.

The state tourism department has invited applications from people who desire to be 'King Momo', a mythological figure who traditionally heralds the float parade, he added. 

