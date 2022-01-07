Goa CM backtracks on night curfew; says crowd restrictions more suitable

Days after stating that a night curfew would be imposed in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday backtracked on his assurance, saying imposing restrictions on crowds in outdoor and indoor areas were more critical to control the rising cases of Covid in the coastal state.

Sawant also urged political parties to not hold large gatherings, while adding that casinos in the state would also continue to operate at 50% capacity. "Instead of a night curfew, we have decided to put restrictions on crowded places throughout the day and night... More than a night curfew it is more necessary to put restrictions on gatherings whether it is at markets, public meetings, political meetings. They need to be controlled," Sawant told reporters.

"Public gatherings should be restricted to 50% of sitting capacity for indoor halls or auditoriums or maximum 100 at a time and second maximum 100 for open areas. This is valid till January 26, following which a review will be undertaken and future decision will be taken," he said, adding that the state health ministry had issued the fresh directive earlier on Friday.

"We have observed that the spread has occurred in crowded places. This circular has been issued to keep a check on crowded places," he further said.

On January 3, Sawant had said that his government was in the process of ordering a night curfew in the state amid rising new infection, adding that formal orders would be issued within 24 hours. The CM also said that the state administrative machinery, as well as the police department and local grassroots bodies like the panchayats, had been directed to ensure that crowds do not gather in public or private spaces, in violation of the Health Ministry directives.

"Police department, collectors and panchayats have been told to monitor the situation and do not allow people to gather in one place in a large number, so that we are able to control the positivity rate," the CM said. On Friday, the coastal state reported 1,432 new Covid infections, even as the total active caseload in Goa reached 5,931 cases.

