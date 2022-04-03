Goa CM Pramod Sawant allocates portfolios; retains Home, Finance ministries

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expectedly retained the Home and Finance ministry portfolios, even as his arch political rival Vishwajit Rane got additional crucial ministries, as Sawant allocated portfolios to his eight ministers nearly a week after being sworn-in and administered oath to office.

Rane has been allotted the lucrative and the politically significant Town and Country Planning ministry, which governs real estate development norms and processes in the state.

Mauvin Godinho, the third-most senior minister in the cabinet, has been allotted the Transport, Panchayat and Industries ministries, even as former Congress Chief Minister Ravi Naik, now a BJP Minister has been allotted the Agriculture, Handicrafts and Civil Supplies portfolios.

Nilesh Cabral has been allotted the heavyweight Public Works Department ministry, along the Law and Judiciary, Environment, and Legislative Affairs portfolios.

Ex-Congress state president and now a minister in the Sawant-led cabinet, Subhash Shirodkar has been allotted the Water Resources Department Ministry. He will also hold the Co-operation and Provedoria portfolios, even as Govind Gaude has been allotted the Art and Culture Ministry, along with Sports and Rural Development Agency ministries.

Rohan Khaunte now holds Goa's high profile Tourism Ministry, apart from the Information Technology portfolio, while Atanasio Monserrate, another ex-Congressman, is now the state's Revenue, Labour and Waste Management Minister.

