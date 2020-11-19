Goa CM Pramod Sawant announces job bonanza ahead of municipal, zilla panchayat polls

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday announced a bonanza of government jobs, immediately ahead of municipal and zilla panchayat elections, which are being billed as the semi-finals before the Assembly polls, which are scheduled to be held in early 2022.

Sawant on Thursday said that his government would be lifting a self-imposed ban on government recruitment and undertaking new development projects on November 30.

"The office memorandum was issued in March because of Covid which had weakened the financial situation of the state. We have taken a review now and the financial situation has improved considerably. The memorandum will be lifted from November 30 and from December 1, new projects will be undertaken," Sawant told reporters outside the Chief Minister's official residence in Panaji.

The ban had been imposed by the Sawant-led administration in order to focus energies on the Covid-19 pandemic, along with a series of austerity measures to curtail excessive funding.

"There are around 10,000 vacancies in various departments right now. Most departments have vacant posts. Ads will be issued for recruitment to the new posts soon," Sawant said.

The announcement of the job bonanza is crucial considering elections to 11 municipal councils and two zilla panchayats are expected to be held over the next couple of months and the announcement of the code of conduct for the twin polls is expected to be made soon. The polls were postponed on two occasions on account of the pandemic, which has claimed over 650 lives in the coastal state.

The state legislative assembly elections are also scheduled to be held in early 2022.