Goa CM Pramod Sawant assures thorough probe in MGP leader's death

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said a thorough probe would be conducted into the death of MGP leader Prakash Naik, who allegedly shot himself dead and held a minister's kin responsible for the extreme step.

Naik, who was in his late 50s, allegedly committed suicide at his home in Merces village on Friday.

The police have said in a message he posted on a WhatsApp group little before killing himself, Naik held two person's responsible for his death and one of them is a state cabinet minister's brother.

"The police are conducting a thorough investigation in the matter. I have also sought a detailed report on the incident," Sawant told reporters here on Friday.

All suspects would be thoroughly investigated by the police, who will submit the report on Monday, the Chief Minister added.

Naik had unsuccessfully contested the 2017 Assembly elections on a Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party ticket from St Cruz Assembly constituency.