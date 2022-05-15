Goa CM Pramod Sawant meets Tata Sons Group's senior officials, discusses investment

Goa CM Sawant discusses investment with Tata Sons Group

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • May 15 2022, 15:50 ist
  • updated: May 15 2022, 15:50 ist
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Credit: PTI File Photo

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday met with senior management officials of the Tata Sons Group and discussed various ways to boost investment in the coastal state.

Sawant along with Industries Minister Mauvin Godinho and Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel interacted with the Chairman Tata Sons Group, N Chandrasekharan, Noel Tata and other top CEOs to boost investments in Goa.

During the meeting, the opportunities in all the sectors like IT, Aviation manufacturing, Retail, Hospitality, Training centres for hospitality and soft skills were discussed, according to an official statement.

The Goa State Industries Association played a key role in arranging this crucial meeting with an agenda to boost MSME growth, the statement added.

Tata Sons Group Chairman was impressed by the earnestness of the CM and Industries Ministers holistic approach towards employment generation and "promised to immediately plan an internal meeting with their top CEOs to promote new-generation businesses for Goa," it added.

In the meeting, Sawant expressed that the collaboration and investment by Industry conglomerates like Tata Sons will offer great opportunities for Goa.

