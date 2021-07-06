Goa CM Pramod Sawant needs 'tuition in history', says NSUI over Governor gaffe

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday said that Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant needs "special tuition classes" in history, after the latter said the elevation of BJP leader Rajendra Arlekar as Governor of Himachal Pradesh was the first instance of a Goan being appointed to the post of Governor.

In his tweet congratulating Arlekar, soon after he was appointed as Governor of the northern state by President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday, Sawant had said, "Hearty congratulations to our senior leader, Ex Speaker of Goa Assembly & Ex Minister of Goa Govt Shri Rajendra Arlekar ji on being appointed as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh. It's a proud moment for all Goans as Arlekar ji is the first Goan to be appointed to this position".

Hearty congratulations to our senior leader, Ex Speaker of Goa Assembly & Ex Minister of Goa Govt Shri Rajendra Arlekar ji on being appointed as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh. It's a proud moment for all Goans as Arlekar ji is the first Goan to be appointed to this position. pic.twitter.com/n0WSg6IzvG — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) July 6, 2021

Arlekar is a former Speaker of the state legislative Assembly and has served as a Minister of Forest and Environment in a BJP-led coalition government in the recent past.

In response, Naushad Chowdhari, state president of the NSUI questioned Sawant's knowledge of the state's history, pointing out that much before Arlekar, Anthony Lancelot Dias and former Indian Army General Sunith Rodrigues, both Goans, had served as Governors in the past.

Also read — Goa gets full-time governor months ahead of assembly elections

"NSUI Goa will arrange special tuition classes in history for Dr Pramod Sawant. We request PM Narendra Modi and BJP national president J P Nadda to relieve him as Chief Minister of Goa immediately. Two proud Goans, Padma Vibhushan awardee Anthony Lancelot Dias, and Param Vishisht Seva Medal awardee Sunith Rodrigues have already become Governors," Chowdhari said.

While Dias served as Governor of West Bengal from 1971-77, Rodrigues was posted as Governor of Punjab from 2004 to 2010.

Earlier on Tuesday, former state BJP president of Kerala, P S Sreedharan Pillai was also appointed as Governor of Goa. Goa has been without a full fledged Governor since August 2020, with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari holding additional charge of the state.