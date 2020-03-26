Goa CM Pramod Sawant orders grocery stores to open from March 26

Amid pressure from the Opposition and panic among people in most parts of Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday relented and allowed grocery stores to open from Friday.

The decision also comes on a day when the Bombay High Court in Goa after hearing a letter petition, directed the state government to spell out its detailed action plan vis a vis providing essential commodities, including groceries, to a population already in panic and distress.

At a press conference late on Thursday, Sawant however said, "In view of the troubles faced by the people of Goa, all grocery stores and shops selling essential goods will be open from tomorrow," Sawant said.

Soon after the decision, the Opposition thanked Governor Satya Pal Malik for his intervention.

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat had earlier on Thursday met Malik and urged him to ensure that essential commodities were provided to people.

"Thank you honourable Governor of Goa. Welcome decision by the government to allow essential commodity shops to remain open. I appeal to people to maintain social distancing and take precautions of your health," Kamat tweeted.