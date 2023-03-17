Goa CM recalls ex-CM Parrikar's passion for public work

Goa CM Pramod Sawant remembers former CM late Manohar Parrikar’s passion for public work

Parrikar died on March 17, 2019, after a prolonged battle with cancer

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Mar 17 2023, 13:54 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2023, 16:36 ist
File Photo of Parrikar with Pramod Sawant. Photo Credit: PTI Photo

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday remembered his predecessor late Manohar Parrikar on his death anniversary.

Sawant said Parrikar’s passion for public work was unparalleled as he worked tirelessly towards the development of Goa.

In a message released on social media, the CM wrote “As we remember the former Defence Minister of India and our beloved former Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. #ManoharBhaiParrikar on his Punyatithi, let us reminisce the immense love that he had for Goa and the people.”

He added, “His passion for public service is unparalleled as he worked tirelessly toward the development of Goa.”

Parrikar died on March 17, 2019, after a prolonged battle with cancer.

India News
Manohar Parrikar
Pramod Sawant
Goa News
Goa

