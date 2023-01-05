Goa CM should resign over Centre's nod to Kalasa-Banduri: TMC

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Goa threatened to launch an agitation to 'save' the Mahadayi river in Goa, while accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government in the state of not doing enough to reverse the Central Water Commission's nod to Karnataka's detailed project report (DPR) related to the Kalasa-Banduri project in the inter-state river's basin in the southern state.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, TMC's state convenor Samil Volvoikar also said that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should resign if he cannot get the central government to cancel the nod to the controversial project.

“He is head of the state, if he can’t save Mhadei then he should step down,” Volvoikar said.

Earlier on Thursday, Volvoikar met the Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai and explained to the latter about how severely the state would be impacted if the Mahadayi river water was diverted by Karnataka.

“We have discussed with governor over the issue and we have told him how Goa will suffer if water is diverted. Agitation is the only option. We have started with staging agitation from Wednesday as Mhadei is our mother. If we fail to protect Mhadei then Goa will suffer, hence there is need to intensify the agitation,” Volvoikar said.

"It is a need that all should come together by keeping differences aside. There is a need for agitation. We need to build a movement to protect our Mhadei, to whom we call our mother," he also said.

On the backfoot over the issue, ruling Goa BJP earlier this week has announced the launch of a statewide signature campaign to leverage pressure on the Centre to revoke the CWC nod.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has also said that he would lead an all party delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda to urge the trio to reverse the nod given to the Kalasa-Banduri project.