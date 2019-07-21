Goa CM's to drop GFP creating distrust in NDA: Sardesai

Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai Sunday claimed the action of state chief minister Pramod Sawant to drop him and his colleagues from the cabinet were causing "distrust" among allies in the BJP-led NDA.

Sawant, who was deputy chief minister in the Goa government, and two other Goa Forward Party (GFP) ministers were dropped from the cabinet to make way for three out of 10 Congress legislators who switched over to the BJP.

"This action of betraying allies who contributed to their (BJP) success initially has brought about distrust among NDA allies. This has huge national ramification," the Fatorda MLA said.

"I was in Delhi yesterday and met various people who are NDA allies. They say the action makes them watch their backs," Sardesai claimed.

He accused the Pramod Sawant dispensation of "misguiding" the BJP's central leadership and then claiming in Goa that it was the central leadership's decision (to drop the GFP from the state government).

"This is the new modus operandi of the government which is without vision, which is reading out the contribution of previous chief minister (late Manohar Parrikar), and which is dismantling his legacy day in and day out," Sardesai said.