Goa Congress stages protest against double tracking at SWR HQ in Hubballi

The main Opposition party in Goa, the Congress, took its battle against the double-tracking of the South Western Railway to Karnataka on Tuesday by staging a protest against the project outside the Railway headquarters at Hubballi.

Led by state Congress president Girish Chodankar, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat and other Congress party workers and environmentalists staged slogans outside the South Western Railway (SWR) headquarters in Hubbali and also submitted a memorandum to the additional general manager, demanding scrapping of the project.

"The entire state of Goa is boiling against the double-tracking project, whose sole objective is to reduce the state into a coal corridor. This project will destroy our environment," Kamat told reporters in Hubballi.

The SWR's double-tracking project, from Karnataka's Castle Rock railway station to Tinaighat station, is one of the three central government projects proposed in the state, which the Opposition and civil society activists have claimed is a part of a "grand plan" to use Goa as a coal corridor to transport coal imported into the Mormugao Port Trust (in Goa) to steel mills in Karnataka's Bellary district.

Over 50,000 trees in and around Mollem have been slotted for felling for three central government projects. The projects were cleared by the National Wildlife Board for Wildlife in April this year.

Kamat also said that if the rail track doubling was not scrapped, there would be consequences for the SWR.

"We had to come to Hubballi and meet the Railways authorities voice the concerns of Goans to them. The protests and our opposition to these projects will continue, till they are scrapped," state Congress president Girish Chodankar said.

Defending the three controversial projects, Goa's Environment Minister Nilesh Cabral, however, said that the three projects had nothing to do with coal transportation and has given an assurance that the existing quantum of coal imports into Goa will not increase from the present 10-12 million tons, even after completion of the projects.