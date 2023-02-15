Goa: Couple drowns in sea on Valentine's Day eve

A man and his woman partner who had come to Goa to celebrate Valentine's Day drowned in the Arabian Sea near a beach, police said on Wednesday.
The deceased, Vibhu Sharma (27), who worked with a private firm in Mumbai, and Supriya Dubey (26), employed in Bengaluru, ventured into the waters near the Palolem beach in Canacona taluka of South Goa district for a swim after dinner on Monday night, they said.
The woman's body was found at around 7 am on Tuesday at the Ourem beach stretch near Palolem. Her partner's body was later found at a short distance from that place in the afternoon, a senior official from Canacona police station said.
The statement of a staff member of a hotel, where the two had checked in, has been recorded. The staffer stated the duo had dinner and drinks before venturing into the sea, the official said.
The police ruled out any foul play in the deaths.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Elvis Presley's private jet auctioned for $260K
N Korea food shortage seems to be worsening, South says
May premiere for Netflix's 'Bridgerton' prequel
This tool could protect artists from AI stealing style
Four-day festival on cities and cinema
Vintage bicycles, dating back to 1869, on display
Ambulance service for animals in Bengaluru