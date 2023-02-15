Goa: Couple drowns in sea on Valentine's Day eve

The police ruled out any foul play in the deaths

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Feb 15 2023, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2023, 15:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man and his woman partner who had come to Goa to celebrate Valentine's Day drowned in the Arabian Sea near a beach, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, Vibhu Sharma (27), who worked with a private firm in Mumbai, and Supriya Dubey (26), employed in Bengaluru, ventured into the waters near the Palolem beach in Canacona taluka of South Goa district for a swim after dinner on Monday night, they said.

The woman's body was found at around 7 am on Tuesday at the Ourem beach stretch near Palolem. Her partner's body was later found at a short distance from that place in the afternoon, a senior official from Canacona police station said.

The statement of a staff member of a hotel, where the two had checked in, has been recorded. The staffer stated the duo had dinner and drinks before venturing into the sea, the official said.

Goa
India News
Valentine's Day

