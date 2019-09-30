Goa Court rejects Tejpal’s adjournment plea

Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal, who faces a rape trial, got a setback on Monday after the North Goa Additional District and Sessions court refused to accept his request to adjourn the trial to November.

Additional Sessions and District judge Kshama Joshi said that the trial could not be delayed any further in view of the Supreme Court’s directive in August to finish the trial within six months. The next hearing has been scheduled for October 7.

Tejpal was present in person during the hearing on Monday, held at the court premises in Mapusa, in North Goa district.

Earlier this year, Tejpal had approached the Supreme Court, seeking quashing of the charges framed against him by the trial court. In its order in August, the apex court had disposed Tejpal’s petition, while directing the Goa court to complete the trial within six months.