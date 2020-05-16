Goa COVID-19 count reaches 11; trucker, WB returnees test positive

One out of the three persons who had returned from West Bengal and had tested positive in the preliminary tests for COVID-19 on Saturday morning, tested negative during a confirmatory test later, even as a trucker's assistant also tested positve for COVID-19 in Goa on Saturday, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said.

Earlier today, three more persons who had returned from West Bengal had tested positive in preliminary tests after returning to Goa.

After their samples were being tested for the second time for reconfirmation, one out of the three tested samples returned negative. "All three persons are currently in our designated COVID hospital and would be re-tested against after 72 hours.

The three West Bengal returnees, were a part of a group of seven marine engineering professionals who had travelled to South 24 Parghana district to deliver a consignment of river barges last month. After being stranded due to the lockdown in West Bengal for weeks, they had returned to Goa by road late on Friday and were tested at the Goa-Karnataka border at Mollem on Saturday.

In another incident, a truck driver's assistant who had accompanied a consignment of pharmaceutical raw material from Haridwar in Uttarakhand to Goa, tested positive and has been put on treatment at the state's only COVID facility in South Goa. The driver of the truck however tested negative.

With Saturday's development's the state's headcount of active COVID-19 cases has reached 11.