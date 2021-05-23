Goa Covid curfew extended till May 31

Restaurant kitchens can operate between 7 am and 7 pm during the curfew period

  May 23 2021, 22:33 ist
  • updated: May 23 2021, 22:33 ist
The Goa government on Sunday extended till May 31 a coronavirus-induced curfew in place in the state since May 9, an official said.

The order, which was issued during the day, stated that all shops will remain shut except those selling essential times and medicines, which can conduct business from 7 am to 1 pm.

Restaurant kitchens can operate between 7 am and 7 pm during the curfew period, the order informed.

