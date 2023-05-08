Goa declares paid holiday on polling day in Karnataka

The Goa government has declared a paid holiday on May 10, citing the possible absence of a large number of workers native to Karnataka on polling day in the Southern state.

According to a government spokesperson the "paid holiday" is applicable to workers in the industrial sector and daily wage workers in government departments.

"Commercial and industrial workers of private establishments in the State of Goa; all private establishments and daily wage/casual workers employed in any business, trade industrial undertakings or any other establishments," a Goa government spokesperson said on Monday.

After a high voltage election campaign Karnataka goes to polls on May 10.

