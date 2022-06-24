Goa duo pose as anti-narcotics sleuths, rob, grope woman; arrested

Duo pose as anti-narcotics sleuths, grope woman; held

DHNS, Panaji,
  • Jun 24 2022, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2022, 22:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Two persons were arrested in the beach village of Calangute for posing as anti-narcotics sleuths and robbing a woman of Rs 3,000, two mobile phones, and outraging her modesty during a fake raid, police said on Friday.

According to North Goa District Superintendent of Police Shobhit Saxena, the accused Deepak Arondekar (34) and Prasenjit Das (35) have been arrested and booked under sections 419 (impersonation) 504 (insult), 354 (A) (sexual harassment) and 394 (robbery) of the IPC.

Police said that the duo stopped the complainant in the beach village of Calangute on the pretext of a narcotics raid, robbed her of her money, and mobile phones and forcibly touched her private parts.

"The property involved in this case has been recovered from the instance of the accused persons," Saxena told reporters here.

Goa
Arrest
impersonation

