Goa ex-CM Kamat demands scrapping of SWR project in Goa

Leader of the Opposition in Goa Assembly and former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat charged that the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Goa BJP government are pushing for a second railway track at Mollem village to benefit their corporate friends.

Speaking to media persons before submitting a memorandum to South Western Railway Additional General Manager P K Mishra at the Railway Soudha on Gadag Road in Hubballi on Tuesday, he said, thousands of Goans are opposing the project by sitting on railway tracks overnight. However, the Goa government has gone mute over the matter, he charged.

He said, there is no need for an additional railway track on this route as only four major passenger trains use it.

He charged that an additional railway line is being laid to ensure more goods train, especially those carrying coals from the Mormugao Port Trust in South Goa to the steel factories in the Ballari district. The additional railway line will not only result in the destruction of large-scale forest area but also in the displacement of several families. The land acquisition for the project has set fear among the people of Goa, he said.

'Already well-connected'

Kamat said Goa is already well-connected by railway line through Konkan Railways, and there are no additional trains that are proposed by the SWR on this route, and so the SWR should scrap this project.

He said the Congress party is opposed to all the three linear projects (widening of national highway 4 and drawing of the power transmission line) that are being proposed in the eco-sensitive Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary, and Mollem National Park.

The rail track doubling project from Castle Rock railway station in Karnataka to the Tinai ghat station in Goa is one of the three projects being opposed by Goans as it would lead to the axing of nearly 68,814 trees.

Speaking on the occasion, Goa Congress State President Girish Chodankar said, the BJP is destroying ‘beautiful Goa’ to benefit two corporate (Adani and JSW) families. “Coal has been discarded by several countries as fuel. However, India is encouraging its transportation and consumption. This will lead to large- scale pollution,” he said and added the party is knocking at the doors of SWR as it is not heeding the calls of thousands of protesters.

SWR’s response

Meanwhile, in a press release issued by it, the SWR said, P K Mishra explained to the delegation led by Kamat that the project is being taken up basically to improve connectivity to the Goa from the southern states.

“He categorically stated that the thrust now is on switching over to clean, non-conventional sources of energy, and the decline in modal share of coal as a source of energy is clearly evident from the volumes being transported over the last two years.

In Goa, the cap on the amount of coal that can be handled at Mormugao Port Trust already exists, hence the question of transporting more coal after doubling doesn't arise,” the release said.

However, the release did not say anything about the virgin trees being chopped in the Western Ghats to lay this new railway line.