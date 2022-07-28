Goa Excise department to hear complaint about liquor licence to Irani's daughter's restaurant

Amid hue and cry over the controversy surrounding a Goa restaurant allegedly operated by Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani's daughter, Zoyish, the Goa government's Excise Department is scheduled to formally begin its enquiry into a related complaint on Friday.

The enquiry follows a complaint filed by local Right to Information activist Aires Rodrigues, who had written to the state Excise Department about alleged violations in the procedure for allotment of the liquor licence to 'Silly Souls', a bar and restaurant located in the upscale Assagao village in North Goa.

Rodrigues has claimed that documents procured under the RTI Act have revealed that the licence allotted to the hospitality establishment was renewed in favour of a dead person based in Mumbai.

The state Excise department had subsequently issued notice to the restaurant management seeking an explanation.

The issue triggered a nationwide controversy after Congress party spokespersons, earlier this week, addressed a media conference in the national capital, demanding Irani's resignation from the central cabinet.

In response, Irani maintained that her daughter was not in the business of running the restaurant, while also issuing legal notices to Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera and demanding an apology from them.

The Congress party in Goa has also staged a dharna outside the Silly Souls restaurant, while accusing the BJP-led coalition government in state of trying to scuttle the ongoing Excise department probe.