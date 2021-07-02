Goa extends coronavirus curfew till July 12

The coastal state, a tourist haven in normal times, reported 183 new infections and two deaths on Friday

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Goa government on Friday extended the current coronavirus-induced "curfew" in the state till July 12. The restrictions on movement and businesses, termed by the government as curfew, were first imposed on May 9 and extended from time to time.

“State-Level Curfew will be extended till 7 am, 12 July 2021. Shops can remain open from 7 a.m to 6 p.m. Saloon and outdoor sports complex/stadium may also open,” tweeted Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The coastal state, a tourist haven in normal times, reported 183 new infections and two deaths on Friday. There are 2,174 active coronavirus patients in the state.

