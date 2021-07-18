Goa extends coronavirus curfew till July 26

Goa extends coronavirus curfew till July 26

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Jul 18 2021, 21:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2021, 21:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStockPhoto

The Goa government on Sunday extended the coronavirus-induced curfew till July 26. The restrictions on movement and businesses, termed by the government as curfew, were first imposed on May 9 and extended from time to time.

“The State Level Curfew order will be extended up to 7 am, 26 July, with the same restrictions and relaxations,” Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted. During previous relaxations, shops were allowed to remain open from 7 am to 6 pm.

Saloon and outdoor sports complex/stadium were also lowed to remain open. The coastal state, a tourist haven in normal times, reported 120 new infections and two deaths on Sunday, leaving the state with 1,562 active cases.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Coronavirus
Covid-19
Goa
Coronavirus lockdown

Related videos

What's Brewing

326 sedition cases from 2014-19, only 6 convictions

326 sedition cases from 2014-19, only 6 convictions

These 4 sports will debut at Tokyo Olympics this year

These 4 sports will debut at Tokyo Olympics this year

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

How can you become a space tourist?

How can you become a space tourist?

 