Goa flip flops on terror alert; Section 144 imposition

In a flip flop move, the Goa government on Saturday denied the existence of a terror alert in the coastal state and said that the imposition of prohibitory orders earlier this week, under Section 144 of the CrPC was part of a routine process.

The flip flop by the North Goa district administration, which earlier this week imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code for a period of 60 days, comes after severe criticism of the indiscriminate use of the prohibitory provisions by the opposition as well as travel and tourism industry stalwarts.

"The order does not prevent the assembly of more than four persons or such conditions as is being quoted. There will be no impact on tourists, carnival, shigmo and other celebrations," North Goa District Magistrate R. Menaka said in a media statement on Saturday.

"General public are advised not to panic as these orders have been issued routinely as part of general preparedness in the past too for the entire state by both District Magistrates (Goa has two administrative district)," her statement also said.

Earlier this week, Menaka, had said in her order promulgating the imposition of Section 144 for a period of 60 days, had cited a terror alert along the Western Coast and the possibility of anti-social elements committing crimes in Goa.

The imposition of Section 144, in course of the ongoing tourism season in Goa, which includes popular festivals like the Carnival which sees thousands of tourist arrivals had piqued the tourism industry stakeholders as well as the Opposition. Inbound tourism operators had also complained of thousands of cancellations in wake of the terror threat alert, as stated by the North Goa district administration.

The District Magistrate on Saturday said that the order issued earlier, was only a "precautionary measure" only to step up the alertness, ahead of a tenant verification drive.