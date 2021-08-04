Goa forms special cell to monitor Mahadayi dispute

In a bid to streamline the state's efforts to tackle affairs related to the Mahadayi inter-state water dispute, the Goa government has now formed a special Mahadayi River Water Dispute Cell, to anchor efforts and follow-up, strategise legal affairs related to the dispute.

According to an order issued by the Water Resources department's Chief Engineer Pramod Badami, the cell would be in-charge of co-ordinating efforts with the office of the advocate general, who holds the brief for putting forward the state's case in the Supreme Court, where the dispute is currently being heard.

An executive engineer attached to the Water Resources department has been designated as the head of the cell.

The decision to form the special cell follows an assurance given by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, during last week's monsoon session of the state assembly, to put a mechanism in place to streamline the government's efforts to handle the dispute, which has stretched for more than two decades now.

The BJP-led coalition government had been criticised by the Opposition for its handling of the inter-state dispute during the session, claiming that the state administration had ceded ground to Karnataka in course of the dispute.

The Goa government has already filed a special leave petition challenging the contents of the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal's award, along with two other contempt petitions against Karnataka for illegally diverting water from the Mahadayi river basin.

During a discussion about the issue during the assembly session last week, Water Resources Minister Filip Nery Rodrigues had claimed that Karnataka had already illegally diverted water from the river basin, while adding that the state government was not in a position to quantify the amount of diverted water.