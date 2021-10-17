Goa Forward Party leader compares Mamata Banerjee to 'Durga', BJP govt to 'Bhasmasur'; CM Sawant fumes

An oblique reference by an opposition politician from the Goa Forward party likening West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to Shantadurga, a regional avatar of Goddess Durga has triggered a controversy in Goa, with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant claiming that Goans would teach a lesson to politicians who compare the goddess to a human being.

"Devi Shantadurga is our prime deity. We worship Devi Shantdurga. Goans will not like Shantadurga being compared to someone, especially a human. No one will accept it. Goans will not tolerate comparing Devi Shantadurga to a human being," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters on Sunday.

Earlier, Goa Forward working president Kiran Kandolkar had said: "Navaratris are going on, this is the eighth day. I feel that we will have to get Durga to Goa. The Durga in Goa is referred to as Shantadurga. She is calm. We will have to get the real Durga from Kolkata to Goa to destroy this bhasmasur-like government".

Kandolkar's comment comes at a time when there is speculation about the Goa Forward party merging with the TMC in Goa.

Political parties are aggressively pursuing alliances and other political manouvres ahead of the 2022 state Assembly polls.

Sawant also asked Goa Forward president Vijai Sardesai to reign in comments from his leaders which denigrate local deities.

"People will condemn this comparison with Devi Shantadurga. Vijai Sardesai will have to restrain people who compare Devi Shantadurga. People will teach them a lesson," Sawant said.

