Goa gets additional Covid-19 hospital as infections rise

The Goa government on Sunday unveiled a range of Covid-19 management initiatives, including an additional designated hospital for symptomatic patients, a tie-up with the IMA for teleconsulting with patients and antigen testing of all new patients admitted to government hospitals to shield doctors and nurses from being infected.

The expansive measures were announced by Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on a day when the state witnessed a record number of 506 cases taking the overall tally of Covid-19 cases to around 8,712.

"We have declared the Ponda sub-district hospital as the second Covid hospital in the state. Doctors will take charge of the facility with 48 hours. It has a capacity of 440 beds," Rane said.

The decisions were taken following a series of meetings chaired by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Rane, amid growing criticism of the state government's efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

Rane said that the next 45-60 days would be crucial for Goa as far as the infection spread is concerned.

"We need to be vigilant over the next 45-60 days... People should only visit hospitals in case of emergencies," Rane said.

The caution comes amid the increasing number of positive cases being detected among members of the government medical fraternity.

Twenty-three doctors and 18 nurses have tested positive at Goa's largest medical facility, the state government-run Goa Medical College over the last couple of weeks.

"From now on, antigen tests will be administered to all patients henceforth before they are treated," Rane said, adding that the tests would help protect doctors from possible infections.