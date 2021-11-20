Goa: GFP working president Kiran Kandolkar quits party

Goa: GFP working president Kiran Kandolkar quits party

Kandolkar was declared the GFP candidate from Aldona seat for the Assembly polls scheduled early next year

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Nov 20 2021, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2021, 14:40 ist
Kiran Kandolkar. Credit: goavidhansabha.gov.in

Goa Forward Party working president Kiran Kandolkar quit the outfit on Saturday in protest against a possible alliance with the Congress in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Kandolkar, a former BJP MLA who had joined GFP in 2020, said the Congress will ditch the Vijai Sardessai-led party at the last minute.

Incidentally, Kandolkar was declared the GFP candidate from Aldona seat for the Assembly polls scheduled early next year. "But the Congress has already started campaigning there. I will announce my future plans soon," he added.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Goa
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

Doha in race to fix its drainage before FIFA World Cup

Doha in race to fix its drainage before FIFA World Cup

Are OTT channels star struck?

Are OTT channels star struck?

DH Toon | Farmers of the country have the last laugh

DH Toon | Farmers of the country have the last laugh

Bengaluru: Pedestrianise, boost air quality

Bengaluru: Pedestrianise, boost air quality

Guptill surpasses Kohli to become top T20I run-scorer

Guptill surpasses Kohli to become top T20I run-scorer

Bunty Aur Babli 2 review: A dull comedy caper

Bunty Aur Babli 2 review: A dull comedy caper

 