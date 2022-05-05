Rs 5.5 cr spent on Goa CM's swearing-in ceremony: RTI

Goa government spent Rs 5.5 crore on brief swearing-in ceremony, RTI reveals

According to the response of the General Administration Department, nearly Rs 11 lakh was spent on seating arrangements

IANS
IANS, Panaji,
  • May 05 2022, 15:15 ist
  • updated: May 05 2022, 15:15 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP leader Pramod Sawant during the latters swearing-in ceremony as Goa Chief Minister, in Panaji. Credit: PTI File Photo

The swearing-in ceremony of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and his cabinet on March 28, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP bigwigs, and lasted for less than 20 minutes cost the state exchequer nearly Rs 5.5 crore, according to a government response to a Right to Information query.

According to a response to a list of questions filed under the RTI Act by local activist Aires Rodrigues, the Goa government's General Administration Department has said that a Goa-based event management agency Vinsan Graphics was engaged to organise the gala event in March.

According to the response of the General Administration Department, nearly Rs 11 lakh were spent on seating arrangements and other paraphernalia for VIP seating arrangements, Rs 1.64 crore expenditure was incurred on creative decor, Rs 57.50 lakh on a six-course menu for 10,000 guests, Rs 5.66 lakh on buffet and high tea for special VVIPs, among others.

Besides, Rs 8.25 lakh was spent on laying the red carpet, Rs 16 lakh on decorating the entrance gate and arch, while Rs 25.65 lakh was spent on pole branding on the road leading to an indoor stadium where the swearing-in ceremony event was held, the RTI response has revealed.

Goa
Pramod Sawant
Indian Politics
RTI

