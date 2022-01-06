Goa Governor offers financial assistance to Missionaries of Charity centres

In the midst of the ongoing stand-off between the Union Home Ministry and the Mother Teresa-founded order, Missionaries of Charity, over non-renewal of the latter's Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act licence, Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai on Thursday visited two centres run by the Catholic order in Goa, while also offering financial assistance to both the centres.

Pillai, who took over as Governor of the state in July last year, was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik, according to an official statement issued by the Goa government's Directorate of Information and Publicity.

"Governor of Goa, Shri P S Sreedharan Pillai disbursed financial assistance to the charity homes and to the dialysis patients during his visit to the Missionaries of Charity institution at Carambolim today," the statement said.

"Governor lauded the efforts and selfless service of the sisters at Missionaries of Charity Home towards the welfare of orphans, elderlies, destitute and people with mental ailment," it also said.

The statement further said that both Pillai and Naik interacted with the destitute people and sisters at charity homes, even as the Sisters running the charity home, apprised the Governor about various activities carried out by them for the betterment of old-age and destitute people.

The non-registration of a host of organisations including the Missionaries of Charity by the Union Home Ministry had stoked nationwide controversy, with the matter related to the denial of the FCRA licence -- which is critical to receiving foreign donations -- being taken to the apex court.

