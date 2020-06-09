Goa govt changes quarantine SOP for those entering state

New SOP for quarantine for those entering Goa

PTI, Panaji,
  • Jun 09 2020, 00:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2020, 00:59 ist

The Goa government on Monday changed its standard operating procedure (SOP) for people entering the state amid the coronavirus outbreak by giving them the option of 14-day home quarantine without testing.

Those who prefer to get tested at the state's borders will have to spend 14 days in paid quarantine facilities till their results are out, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

"The new SOP will come into force from June 10," he added.

Speaking about hotspot Mangor Hill in Vasco, Sawant said of the 300-plus cases in Goa, all, except 25, are from the area.

"However, only 19 patients need treatment. The rest are asymptomatic," he added. 

