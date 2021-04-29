Goa govt doctors threaten to withdraw services over assault by Covid patients' relatives

More than 300-odd resident doctors attached to designated government Covid-19 facilities have threatened to withdraw their services without notice, if they are physically attacked and abused to relatives of deceased patients in the coming days, the Goa Association of Resident Doctors said on Thursday.

"We will not be giving any further notices or warnings before stopping our services. If the administration cannot provide security to the doctors or if the people of Goa fail to understand the situation and the plight of the healthcare workers, then we won't be responsible for any further untoward incidents happening as a result of withdrawal of our services," the statement said.

The statement comes in wake of two incidents earlier this month, when doctors and other staffers were abused by relatives of a Covid-19 patient.

"It is always resident doctors who are at the receiving end of abuses for lack of beds and other facilities. The people of Goa need to understand that we have joined GMC as post graduate students and are providing medicinal services as a part of learning," the statement said.

"We too have parents and families back home just like you all who are waiting on the other side to see us all safe and supporting us fearlessly to do our job of serving the public. And if the coronavirus wasn't enough, we now have to face backlash from the very people we are trying to serve," it added.

Goa has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases, with the state reporting an average of 30 deaths per day over the last few days. In all, the state has 20,898 active cases and has reported 1,146 deaths from Covid-19 related complications since last year. Over the last 24 hours 3,019 Covid-19 cases were reported in the state.