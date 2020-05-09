Goa govt may allow reopening of music classes, state libraries

The Goa government may allow holding of music classes and reopening of some state-run libraries in a phased manner on the condition of maintaining strict social distancing norms, Art and Culture Minister Govind Gawade said on Saturday.

However, resumption of dramas and other entertainment events will be allowed only after monsoon gets over.

The state-run Kala Academy will also reopen once the rainy season gets over, he told PTI.

Goa is classified as a green zone with no coronavirus positive case as of now.

Meanwhile, Gawade said the overall budget of the state Art and Culture department is likely to be slashed by almost 30 per cent as part of fiscal measures being adopted for kick-starting the economy, which is affected by the COVID situation.

He also said that demand made by various artists seeking monthly remuneration cannot be approved.

Some professional artists and theatre personalities had raised a demand for a package with chief minister Pramod Sawant and Gawade, saying they had left with no resources in view of cancellation of public programmes.