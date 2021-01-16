Goa: Hospital worker gets first Covid-19 vaccine dose

Ranganath Bhojje, a worker at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) was the first to receive the vaccine dose in the coastal state, an official said

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Jan 16 2021, 13:29 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2021, 13:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

A hospital worker became the first person in Goa to receive the coronavirus vaccine on Saturday, health officials said.

The vaccination drive began in the morning at seven different centres, including two private hospitals, in the state.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant were present at the GMCH when Bhojje was given the dose. 99 others will also get the dose at this facility on Saturday.

In South Goa, senior doctor Dr Ira Almeida took the vaccine at the T B hospital in Margao.

Several health workers lined up outside the facility since morning.

Javadekar and Sawant welcomed Bhojje with a rose after he was administered the vaccine.

"I would request family members of the persons who are administered the vaccine not to crowd inside the centre. They should stand outside and wait for the person to come out," Javadekar said.

Sawant said the vaccination drive began at all the seven centres in the state and 700 beneficiaries will get the dose on the first day.

A team of doctors at all these centres would be monitoring the health condition of the persons getting the dose, he said.

