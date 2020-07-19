Goa: Inquiry ordered as patient says denied treatment at GMCH

The Goa health department has ordered an inquiry after a non-Covid-19 patient from Vasco town in South Goa was allegedly denied treatment at a state-run hospital near here.

Talking to PTI, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said that he has ordered an inquiry and sought a report from the authorities concerned in this connection.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a man claimed that when his wife was taken to the casualty ward of the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), the doctor refused to treat her after she told them she was from Vasco.

Vasco has reported maximum number of Covid-19 cases in the state so far.

Rane said that the authorities will get in touch with that patient and get the details about the incident.

The minister said that considering rising number of Covid-19 cases, all the patients arriving at the GMCH would be screened at the entrance through special facility.

"There will be two screening facilities, one a flu OPD and another for the regular patients before they are treated at the hospital," he said.