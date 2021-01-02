Goa is not a 'banana republic', tourists should at least wear masks: Vishwajit Rane

Tourists should not think Goa is a banana republic, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Saturday, slamming the constant stream of tourists for blatant violation of Covid-19 SOPs during the New Year celebrations on beaches and other public areas.

Rane told a press conference in Panaji that fines for not wearing masks or lack of social distancing should be increased to Rs 500 to prevent blatant violation of Covid-19 norms on Goa's beaches.

"Goa is not a banana republic. They (tourists) have to ensure that they wear a mask and maintain social distancing. I will recommend strict action against hotels and clubs which do not maintain SOPs. We are a state that wants tourism businesses to thrive, but it has to be done responsibly," Rane said.

"I appeal to the people of Goa and tourists with folded hands. Please wear your masks. We want you to enjoy in Goa, but maintain social distancing. The government should increase fine to Rs 500 for violations on beaches or else these people will not understand," Rane said.

The Health Minister said that he was shocked and dismayed by the images of blatant violation of SOPs at Goa's beaches and nightclubs which were packed with tourists during New Year celebrations.

"We all have to have self-realisation. Government can bring SOPs, but if citizens do not cooperate, SOPs will be of no use. If you look at the beaches, people are not wearing masks. They will end up bringing a spike of Covid-19 cases in the state," Rane said.

According to a rough estimate made by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant "between 20 lakh - 22 lakh tourists" had arrived in the state for Christmas and New Year celebrations. Beaches in North Goa as well as night clubs were packed with Covid-19 precaution norms thrown to the winds.

Rane also said that there was a need to crack down on SOP violations at the Goa airport, where he said 60 percent of passengers did not wear masks.

"If you see, 12,000 people fly to Goa everyday and 12,000 people exit the state. And yet, only 40 per cent people at the airport were wearing masks. How do we expect to control Covid-19? People have to self realise that this can pull down anyone," Rane also said.