Goa lawyers oppose Bombay HC circular seeking resumption of courts after May 3

City lawyers on Thursday petitioned the Bombay High Court to withdraw a circular issued earlier this week, proposing to cancel the court’s summer vacation if the Covid-19 lockdown is lifted on May 3, claiming there is no conclusive proof that Goa is a Covid-free state.

“All subordinate bar associations and the members of the bar have unanimously resolved to express their disagreement with the decision of the High Court to cancel summer vacations and open the court for regular work and are against putting in an appearance in this pandemic time,” states the petition by the Panjim Lawyer's Forum to the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court BP Dharmadhikari.

“The state of Maharashtra is witnessing nearly 400-500 Covid-19 cases every day. Though the state of Goa is declared Zero-Covid state, the said declaration is only on the basis of cases treated and cured in the Goa Medical College and the data disclosed by the government which may be far from reality,” the petition states.

Earlier this week the central government had declared Goa as a Covid-free state after all seven active Covid-19 cases were treated and subsequently tested negative.

“There has been no community or door-to-door testing within the state of Goa and therefore one cannot be conclusive of being a Covid-free state,” the petition further adds. The Bombay High Court's jurisdiction covers the state of Goa as well.

The petition also states that several lawyers are senior citizens who would be put to risk of being infected by Covid-19 if courts resume and they are to meet clients from a cross-section of society.

“It sends out a wrong message to the public at large, that things are normal again. It will be difficult, if not impossible to regulate crowds,” the petition also adds.

"The summer vacations are to avoid the brunt of the summer heat. Opening the courts in this weather may be counter-productive for many. Considering the survival probability of the virus in cooler temperatures, use of air conditioning in courts may not be advisable," it also states, adding that pendency of cases in Goa courts was not as severe as in other states.