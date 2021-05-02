Goa lockdown to end on Monday; new Covid restrictions for eight more days

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said that Covid-19 related restrictions will continue to be in place for eight more days, after the ongoing four-day lockdown ends on Monday (May 3).

In his address to the state on Sunday, Sawant announced the new restrictions, which represent minor tweaks to the restrictions already in place during the lockdown, which started on Thursday last week.

"There will be no lockdown henceforth. In view of the increase in the mortality rate, Covid-19 restrictions will be strictly followed," the Chief Minister said in his address.

Among the new set of restrictions, restaurants will be allowed to function at 50 per cent capacity, but will only be allowed to open from 7 am to 7 pm. Restaurant kitchens will however be allowed to open till late.

Stores selling essential goods will also be allowed to open from 7 am to 7 pm.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic and cultural functions and events have been banned in the fresh set of restrictions, while only 50 persons will be permitted during a wedding ceremony.

Casinos, bars, sports complexes, cinema halls, spa and massage centres malls will also be closed as part of the fresh restriction list. Government offices will be allowed to function at 50 per cent capacity. Section 144 CrPC will continue to be in force till May 10.

"The restrictions should be strictly followed. Violators will be prosecuted under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act," the Chief Minister said.

"Covid restrictions should be followed by all. Life is important. If norms are not followed, strict action will follow. We want to reduce Covid deaths and cases in the state," Sawant also said.

Goa witnessed a record 54 deaths in 24 hours on Saturday, while the state currently has 23,884 active Covid-19 cases.