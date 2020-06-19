Goa Lokayukta issued notices to officials over labour 'compensation' scam

The Goa Lokayukta on Friday issued notices to top Goa government officials, in connection with a complaint filed by Goa Forward an opposition party, which has alleged fraud in the distribution of financial compensation meant for migrant construction workers stranded due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to several elected representatives, including panchayat members as well as housewives, drivers and shopkeepers!

"Ongoing through the material on record, it is found that there are sufficient and reasonable grounds to hold a detailed investigation as envisaged in Section 13 of the Act," Goa Lokayukta P.K. Mishra said in his order on Friday.

"For the time being, this institution will examine the only question as to whether any investigating agency like ACB or CB can be directed to register FIR against unknown persons and to carry on investigation to find and prosecute the culprits," the order also states. Goa Chief Secretary and Labour Secretary have been directed to file their responses to the Lokayukta's notice by July 2.

On March 28, the Labour Ministry of the Goa government had announced a one-time relief package of Rs. 6,000 each for 19,000 construction workers, who were impacted by the restrictions imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The package was announced under the Goa Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board Assistance Scheme.

However, an investigation conducted by NGOs revealed that many of the beneficiaries were not construction workers but elected panchayat members, house-wives, meat store owners, taxi drivers, etc.

Following this revelation, multiple complaints were filed before investigating agencies, including the state police and the office of the Lokayukta.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has admitted that faulty data could have led to undeserving persons availing of the Rs. 6,000 benefit and said that the Labour Ministry was probing the same.