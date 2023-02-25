Goa: Man forced to apologise as he supported Pak team

Goa: Man forced to apologise, chant 'Bharat Mata ki jai' after video shows him supporting Pak cricket team

After video went viral, a group of people approached the shop owner and questioned him for supporting Pakistan

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Feb 25 2023, 12:09 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2023, 12:09 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A shop owner at Calangute in Goa was forced to publicly apologise and raise 'Bharat Mata ki jai' slogan after a video, in which he expressed support for the Pakistan cricket team, went viral on social media.

A group of men forced him to apologise and raise the slogan on Thursday. This took place in the wake of an undated video released by a travel vlogger, in which the shop owner at Calangute in North Goa could be seen saying that he was supporting the Pakistan cricket team because it was a Muslim area. The neighbouring country was apparently playing against New Zealand when the video was shot.

Also Read | Bar at Goa's heritage prison sparks political hiccups

The video shows the vlogger having a brief conversation with the man. The vlogger asks the shop owner, "Who is playing? Are you cheering for New Zealand?" The man replies, "For Pakistan." The vlogger then asks him why, to which the man responds saying, "This is Muslim area." After this video went viral, a group of people approached the shop owner on Thursday and questioned him for supporting Pakistan. A video of the group forcing the shop owner to apologise also went viral on social media. The video shows a member of the group telling the man, "This entire village is Calangute. There is no Muslim lane or any other lane. Don't divide the country based on religion."

He is then asked to kneel down and apologise to the countrymen. After initial reluctance, the shop owner is seen in the video tendering an apology by kneeling down and holding his ears. The video also shows the group making him raise the 'Bharat Mata ki jai' slogan. When contacted, a local police official said no complaint has been filed in connection with the incident.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Goa
India News

What's Brewing

A look at top contenders at the Berlinale

A look at top contenders at the Berlinale

US billionaire Thomas H Lee shoots self in the head

US billionaire Thomas H Lee shoots self in the head

First blizzard in a generation pounds California

First blizzard in a generation pounds California

In a first, Kerala deploys robotic sewer scavengers

In a first, Kerala deploys robotic sewer scavengers

The ABC of K: A movie buff’s guide to a global rage

The ABC of K: A movie buff’s guide to a global rage

Whackyverse | Faux pas

Whackyverse | Faux pas

Mergers and acquisitions among galaxies

Mergers and acquisitions among galaxies

End this war, Mr Putin

End this war, Mr Putin

DH Toon | Disposable heroes

DH Toon | Disposable heroes

Why the blue tick doesn’t stick

Why the blue tick doesn’t stick

 