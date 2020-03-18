Goa may close road borders with Karnataka, Maharashtra: Goa Health Minister

With confirmed coronavirus-related cases on the rise in neighbouring Karnataka and Maharashtra, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Tuesday, hinted at the closing of road borders with the two states.

Rane also said, that he had moved a file to the Chief Minister's Office urging him to take the decision.

"I have sought advice from the government especially (Union Health Minister) Harsh Vardhan on how to we can block our borders. Because of this 15 days period, people from the bordering areas of Maharashtra and Karnataka are coming in the state of Goa," the Health Minister told reporters. On Sunday (March 15) Goa had ordered a partial lockdown of public places until March 31.

"We need to stop it, so a file has been moved to CM for necessary action. We will have to at some point, seal the borders. It is very, very important," he also said. Karnataka has reported 10 coronavirus positive cases yet, while Maharashtra has reported over 35 cases. The country's first coronavirus related death occurred in Karnataka.

Goa has not reported a single coronavirus positive case yet. The state is a leading tourism destination and attracted more than seven million tourists last year.