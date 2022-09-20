Goa may stop purchase of vegetables from Belagavi, says CM Pramod Sawant

The Goa government may soon stop procurement of vegetables from Belagavi in North Karnataka, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday, while underlining the need for the state to be self-sufficient in vegetable production.

Speaking at a function on natural farming in the state, Sawant also said that Goa needs to be a self-sufficient state, adding that vegetables, fruits, milk and other products need to be indigenously produced, rather than depending on imports from neighbouring states, like Karnataka.

“We are dependent on vegetables procured from Belagavi-Karnataka. We now like procurement from the outside, rather than promoting our traditionally grown (vegetables) here. This is a fact,” the chief minister said.

Tonnes of vegetables and fruits are procured by the Goa government's state horticultural corporation every day and sold through official kiosks at subsidised rates in Goa. This quantum of imported vegetables is a fraction of the produce imported into the state from Karnataka and Maharashtra, due to the dearth of such produce available in Goa.

Sawant said the corporation is likely to stop purchasing vegetables from Belagavi to boost local production of vegetables in the coming days.

“If we increase local vegetable production, then the Horticulture Corporation will give a good rate (to farmers). In a few days, the Corporation will stop importing vegetables from other states and will purchase only locally produced vegetables,” Sawant said.

“Whatever we need should be produced in Goa. At least half of the required quantity should be produced in Goa,” Sawant told farmers attending the event.

Sawant also lamented that the state's dairy network produces only one lakh litre of milk while it consumes 4.5 lakh litres every day.

"This means we bring 3.5 lakh litres of milk from outside,” Sawant said.