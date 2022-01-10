Goa Minister resigns, says party sidelining small workers

Goa Minister resigns, says BJP sidelines small workers

Soon after his resignation as Minister, Lobo also tendered his resignation as an MLA

  • Jan 10 2022, 13:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2022, 13:36 ist
Member of Legislative Assembly of Goa Michael Lobo. Credit: DH File Photo

Ports Minister in the Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government in Goa, Michael Lobo, resigned from the cabinet and as a legislator on Monday, with the Assembly polls just about a month ahead.

Lobo said that the BJP in Goa had grown so big, that "small party" workers were being sidelined.

"It has been quite a good, long journey with BJP. BJP workers are unhappy with the party. Maybe I am wrong also. I have seen with my own eyes, heard it with my own ears," Lobo said after resigning as a Minister.

"Party workers from other constituencies have told me that the party has become so big that it does not look at small workers. It brings new leaders and hoists them on us... We are grassroots level workers. We feel neglected, sidelined," Lobo also said.

Soon after his resignation as Minister, Lobo also tendered his resignation as an MLA.

Lobo said that he is quitting the party on Monday afternoon, while also adding that he had not made up his mind about joining any particular political party so far.

Sources close to the Congress said that Lobo was expected to join the opposition party soon.

