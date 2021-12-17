Goa MLA leaves BJP for AAP; says she felt 'suffocated'

Goa MLA Alina Saldanha joins AAP from BJP; says was 'feeling suffocated'

Saldanha, who had opposed the double-tracking of South Western Railway's line in Goa, said the BJP in the state was no longer that of late Manohar Parrikar

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Dec 17 2021, 16:50 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2021, 16:51 ist
Former BJP Goa MLA Alina Saldanha. Credit: IANS Photo

Goa BJP MLA Alina Saldanha, who joined the Aam Aadmi Party after resigning from the Assembly, said she was feeling suffocated in the ruling party whose policies were "anti-people".

Saldanha had resigned from the Assembly and BJP on Thursday and joined AAP in the presence of its convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal later in the evening in the national capital.

"I was feeling suffocated. Even the party (BJP) also felt I was an obstruction for their goals which are anti-people. If I am with the people, I can't be with the BJP. I am in Delhi and I have seen the progress the Kejriwal government has brought here and so I joined the AAP,” Saldanha said at an online press conference in the presence of the Delhi CM.

Also Read | No project will be carried out in Goa without people's consent if AAP forms govt: Kejriwal

Saldanha, who had opposed the double-tracking of South Western Railway's line in Goa, said the BJP in the state was no longer that of late Manohar Parrikar. Her husband Matanhy Saldanha was part of the Parrikar government earlier and had died when he was a minister.

During the online press conference, Kejriwal said no project would be imposed in Goa without the consent of the people. adding that his party was against the three linear projects which were being pushed by the BJP in the coastal state to benefit a few capitalists.

Goa
Indian Politics
BJP
AAP

